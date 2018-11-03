Best Bets for Saturday’s NBA Games: Lakers at Trail Blazers and Against the Spread Picks

The NBA season is back so let’s wager on these games! The lines we use are from The Action Network Sports Betting App. Make sure you shop around for the best price.

There are eight games on today’s slate. The Los Angeles Lakers at Portland Trail Blazers is today’s game of the day. Let’s go!

Vik (11-7): The Jazz are on a B2B and Denver is an extremely tough place to play on the back end of one. Donovan Mitchell missed yesterday’s game due to a hamstring injury, and even if he comes back today, he won’t be full strength. The Nuggets matchup really well vs. the Jazz, and should blow this one open in the second half. The Pick: Denver Nuggets -5

Jason (15-20-1): Traveling made it impossible for me to get in picks Friday, and that’ll be the case tomorrow, too. So to make up for missed days, here’s two: Indiana +1.5 in the first half vs Boston. The Pacers are one of the best first half teams in the NBA (7th, +4.1) and I think they overlooked Chicago Friday with their mind on this game against the Celtics. I’d lean Boston for the full game. My other pick will be the Lakers getting three in Portland. Very curious how Luke Walton’s team responds to the Friday news. They’ll either fold and get blown out … or they rally together. Portland is the 3rd best rebounding team in the NBA and grabbed 14 offensive rebounds in the teams first meeting. If that happens again, they’ll win. In that first meeting, a narrow Portland win, Nik Stauskas scored 24 points. He’s only topped 11 points since then once. Reminder, you can bet against me on the NBA and win my money in #putuporshutup on Coming Up Winners. The picks: Indiana first half +1.5; Lakers -3.

Ryan (3-6): The Pick: Portland +3