CFL Lineman Chugs Beer to Celebrate Touchdown, Is an Instant Legend

Offensive linemen rarely get the spotlight, and it’s a darn shame because all the me-first glory boy skill position players would be nothing without diligent blocking on each and every snap. But when they do, they certainly make the most of it.

Here’s Ottawa Redblacks’ Jon Gott living his best life following a score last night against the Toronto Argonauts. Nothing says “pure joy” and “commitment to athletic excellence” like grabbing a full beer from a fan and chugging it in an extremely aggressive manner.

Time for a cold one. Jon Gott chugs a beer after our last TD.#RNationLive #CFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/Hj0AUvBdI5 — Ottawa REDBLACKS-y (@REDBLACKS) November 3, 2018

And with that, Bros everywhere were immediately all-in on the CFL.

This may be the only time in sporting event history that paying an astronomical price for a beer at the game has been worth every penny. Thirteen bucks comes and goes but a memory lasts forever.