Iowa State Pulls Back The Curtain On Low-Rent Visitor's Locker Room At Kansas

I covered Kansas for eight years and yet somehow never saw the inside of the visitor’s locker room at Memorial Stadium.

Memorial Stadium is the eighth oldest college football stadium still in use. It was built in 1921 and hasn’t been changed a whole lot. This is a historically not good program that doesn’t make a lot of money. So I wasn’t expecting much.

But when Iowa State tweeted out their setup on Saturday, I have to say I was surprised by the bare-bonesedness of it.

That’s the shelving you find in the linen closet of a cheap apartment. And look at the wall hooks. They’re glued to the wall.

But now that we’ve had our laugh at the Jayhawks’ expense, it’s worth asking: Why would the home team want the visitor’s locker room to be nice?

(H/T Reddit)