Kentucky Has Crashed Back to Earth

The Kentucky Wildcats football team accomplished the near-impossible for several weeks: steal attention away from the basketball program. A 7-1 record earned a No. 9 ranking in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. A home date with Georgia served as an SEC East decider and hopes were high.

The biggest of Kentucky’s dreams won’t be realized as the defending conference champions came into Lexington and made a statement, winning 34-17, in game that showcased the comparative class between the programs.

Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs sent that message by racking up 327 yards on the ground. D'Andre Swift had 151 and two scores while Elijah Holyfield had 115 and a score of his own.

There will be ultimate Cinderella crashing football’s version of March Madness. The bluebloods and top seeds continue to win, advance, and keep hope alive.

It’s basketball season now.