Michigan is the Best Team in the Big Ten

Michigan’s revenge tour should come with a parental advisory. What Jim Harbaugh’s team — especially Don Brown’s defense — is doing to opposing sides is violent, effective, soul-crushing, and very much the hallmark of a playoff-bound squad. The Wolverines have avenged last year’s losses to Wisconsin, Penn State, and Michigan in a four-week span. And all three haven’t been competitive fights.

Michigan has outscored a trio of the conference’s biggest names by a cumulative score of 101-27. This afternoon’s 42-7 drubbing of Penn State was the most impressive of the lot, with everything this team can do on full display. The maize-and-blue outgained the Nittany Lions 403-186. Karan Higdon notched his seventh consecutive 100-plus yard game. Shea Patterson was a dual threat and took care with the ball. The turnover battle was 3-0 in the victor’s favor.

This is a complete team, one that’s steadily improved as the season has progressed. It sits atop the Big Ten at 6-0 and is trending in a different direction than hated Ohio State, which has looked mortal.

It’s been a long, long time since a person could sit with a sober mind and say out loud that Michigan is the conference’s best team. Perhaps not since 2004. That’s all changed.

Of course, one enormous hurdle remains before the championship game. It will come in Columbus on Nov. 24. The Wolverines may enter as small favorites, depending on what happens from now until then. It will be Harbaugh’s chance to exorcise the biggest demon chasing his program. It is the marquee show of the Revenge Tour.

If Michigan continues to play beautiful music it will be another great day to be a Wolverine, as so many have been these past two months.