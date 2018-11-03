Triple H reportedly faces surgery after match at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia

The controversial trip to Saudi Arabia for the “Crown Jewel” event, saw one of the mainstays and top executives of WWE injured.

Triple H, 49, came out on the “winning” side of his tag-team match with Shawn Michaels against The Undertaker and Kane. However, the Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events & Creative did not leave healthy. He reportedly tore a pectoral muscle that will necessitate a return to the United States for surgery next week rather than continuing on with the traveling caravan as it begins a European tour.

INJURY UPDATE: @TripleH sustained what appears to be a torn pectoral muscle during the #WWECrownJewel main event between #DX and The #BrothersOfDestruction. https://t.co/6KEEUsHf2v — WWE (@WWE) November 2, 2018

The injury to his right side is believed to have occurred early in the match when Triple H was whipped into the corner and went over the ropes and outside the ring.

An aside, the four participants in the big attraction totaled 206 years of age. Sports entertainment is challenging enough when athletes are in their prime, let alone when they have that kind of mileage on them.

The event took place under a cloud of controversy. WWE decided to go forward with it despite the international outrage over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The company released a statement with its third-quarter earnings report, saying: WWE has operated in the Middle East for nearly 20 years and has developed a sizable and dedicated fan base. Considering the heinous crime committed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, the Company faced a very difficult decision as it relates to its event scheduled for November 2 in Riyadh. Similar to other U.S.-based companies who plan to continue operations in Saudi Arabia, the Company has decided to uphold its contractual obligations to the General Sports Authority and stage the event. Full year 2018 guidance is predicated on the staging of the Riyadh event as scheduled.

In addition to wrestling on occasion and being a company bigwig, Triple H is the husband of Stephanie McMahon and son-in-law of Vince McMahon.

Triple H has suffered serious injuries before. In 2001, he blew out a quadricep in one leg and suffered the same injury in the other leg in 2007.