Clemson is thoroughly embarrassing Louisville in Death Valley this afternoon. As of now, the Tigers have scored 11 touchdowns and hold a 77-16 lead with several minutes left in the game. The human victory cigar has already been lit, though, in the form of Will Swinney, a down-the-depth chart wide receiver with a very famous father.

Here he is scampering in for an 8-yard score to increase the already-large lead.

You get a touchdown! And you get a touchdown! Everyone gets a touchdown.