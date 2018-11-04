2 DFS Stacks to Target in DraftKings or FanDuel Week 9

Week 9 of the NFL season is here, which means it is DFS time! If you play DFS, whether it is cash games or GPPs, you need to start stacking your lineups since it is an important aspect of a winning strategy. I became a huge fan of the concept years ago and have won a lot of money because of it. Here are a few other factors I look for before finalizing my lineups:

Look for high totals (and team totals) when analyzing game spreads. Find favorable game scripts and exploit matchups in those particular games.

Four of the week’s matchups have totals of 50 points or higher, including the grand-daddy of them all, Rams vs. Saints. That matchup has an over/under set to 59 points!!! Anyways, I’ve done the research for you, so it is time to jump on board with these two stacks:

Los Angeles Rams (-2.5) at New Orleans Saints, Over/ Under 59

Jared Goff& Cooper Kupp

This game has the highest over/ under of the weekend, so you know we had to attack it. While the Saints have a strong rush defense (No. 2 in DVOA), they are weak vs. the pass (No. 29), and have allowed the ninth-most passing touchdowns in the NFL. The Saints also give up the most points to WRs in the league, which is the main reason we want to roll with a Rams stack. Goff’s stack partner depends on Kupp’s health. If he starts, stack these two up and enjoy. If for some reason he is a late scratch, bump up Robert Woods in his place. But right now, Kupp is looking like a go, and his injury actually helped lower his price down in DraftKings. So why Kupp? Chemistry with Goff, consistent targets and red-zone targets. Before he went down he saw six or more targets in all but one game (5 instead). He will also be matched up against P.J. Williams, who is the second-worst graded corner this season according to PFF. This game will be a shootout, so buckle up!

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers (-6.5), Over/ Under 55

Cam Newton & D.J. Moore

If you’ve read this column in the past, you know I love to target the porous Bucs pass defense. The Bucs rank dead last in the league in pass defense DVOA. They also allow the most fantasy points per game to the QB position. My favorite weekly nugget on why you should roster Newton this weekend: The Bucs have yet to allow fewer than 30 DraftKings points to a home QB. As long as the Bucs keep it within a few scores, Cam should eat. Tampa Bay is also 31st in the league against WRs. Torrey Smith has already been ruled out for the Panthers, which immediately makes Moore a must start for me. Moore is an athletic freak, and more importantly, his snap count and targets have been going up on a weekly basis. Look for this stack to feast.