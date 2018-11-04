Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner Might Be Dating Again

Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner broke up in September when Jenner was spotted kissing Gigi and Bella Hadid’s younger brother Anwar. HOWEVER, TMZ spotted them getting into a van together after Thursday night’s Sixers game in Philadelphia and are wondering if the spark has been rekindled:

Witnesses say Kendall had a private suite and tons of security. After the game, security cleared an exit route for her, so she could slyly meet up with Simmons in the player parking lot after the game without anyone seeing. But, there were fans who could catch the action from up above in the arena — and you can see in the video Ben was waiting for Kendall with a super clean sprinter van — and only he and Kendall get inside.

Whether they are just friends, back together, or just had a one-night fling is unclear, and we can rest assured that the tabloids will breathlessly track all future developments.