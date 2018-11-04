Best Bets for Sunday’s NBA Games: Against the Spread Picks

The NBA season is back so let’s wager on these games! The lines we use are from The Action Network Sports Betting App. Make sure you shop around for the best price.

There are seven games on today’s slate. The Toronto Raptors at Los Angeles Lakers is today’s game of the day. Let’s go!

Vik (12-7): Both of these teams come into this game in the bottom ten in pace. The Spurs are 25th (99.53) and the Magic are 20th (100.81). With the Spurs playing yesterday, I expect Pop to control the tempo and slow the game down. There is also reverse line movement on the under, even though the public is on the over. The Pick: Magic/ Spurs under 206.5

Jason (17-20-1): Have had some success betting on teams in the 1st half after they played the night before, so let’s see if I can keep that going with the Lakers (+1) in the first half vs Toronto, and the 76ers -1.5 in the first half up the turnpike against the Nets. And in a bounce-back spot, I’ll take the Bucks -10 at home against the hot Kings. The picks: 1st half Lakers +1, 76ers -1.5; Bucks -10.

Ryan (3-7): The Pick: New York Knicks +7.5