Joe Flacco Ignores Wide Open Lamar Jackson, Misses Touchdown Opportunity

Joe Flacco didn’t even look at Lamar Jackson.

Had Flacco glanced in Jackson’s direction, the Baltimore Ravens might have taken a seven-point lead over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first quarter. Instead, Flacco stared down his receiver, John Brown, and threw the ball incomplete.

Coincidence or pettiness?

The Ravens were forced to settle for a field goal.

Here’s a photo that shows just how much space Jackson had.

Lamar Jackson was WIDE OPEN on 3rd and Goal, but Joe Flacco didn't see him pic.twitter.com/sR90IE8h5f — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 4, 2018

With Flacco playing poorly last week and previously saying he didn’t support a two-quarterback offense, could he be avoiding Jackson on purpose? Logic would say that Jackson was Flacco’s check-down. Flacco threw into double coverage while under pressure. So he probably should have seen if Jackson was open, but he also may not have had the time to get through his progression to look for Jackson. The play may not have been intentional.

If Flacco was supposed to look for Jackson, he messed up. If Jackson was the last read, Flacco still probably messed up, because he should have seen his primary option was well-covered. Flacco comes away from the play looking anything but elite.