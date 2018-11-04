The Lions Offensive Line Is a Disgrace and No Human Could Overcome It

It what was essentially a must-win game for the Detriot Lions against their divisional foe Minnesota Vikings and the Lions offensive line made sure it was not going be a win. With the most embarrassing effort a unit has put forth this season, Matthew Stafford was sacked 10 times and was under serious pressure nearly every time the Lions needed a play.

See for yourself, viewer discretion advised:

To be fair, Stafford did horrendously pitch the ball in the fourth quarter that was fumbled, picked by up the Vikings, run back for a touchdown that ultimately sealed the deal. But come on …

Well, hey, Warren Moon was sacked 12 times once.