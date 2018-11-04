NFL USA Today Sports

Michael Thomas cellphone

NFL

WATCH: Michael Thomas Recreates Joe Horn Cellphone Celebration

Michael Thomas is clearly all about a throwback. The New Orleans Saints wide receiver scored a huge touchdown in Sunday’s showdown between his team and the Los Angeles Rams. He wasn’t going to miss an opportunity to celebrate and given an homage to a former Saints great.

Thomas didn’t just do any touchdown celebration, he decided to dust off a classic. Like former Saints Pro Bowler Joe Horn did in 2003, he hid a cellphone under the padding on one of the goalposts and pulled it out after he scored.

Check this out:

It’s the details about this that makes it perfect. It was a flip phone just like Horn used, and it was on the same goalpost.

The Ringer’s Rodger Sherman also raised a few fascinating questions:

I really hope an intrepid reporter digs up the answers.

Comments

