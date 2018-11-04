Mike Tomlin Takes Shot at Le'Veon Bell: 'We Need Volunteers, Not Hostages'

Throwing shade has never been so casual.

While Mike Tomlin said he was pushing Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell out of his mind, the coach casually ripped Bell, whose holdout has continued through Week 9 of the 2018 season.

“We haven’t spent a lot of time focused on it because it’s not within our control. Those decisions are Le’Veon’s. We need volunteers not hostages,” Tomlin told ESPN’s Dianna Russini on Sunday.

Bell has given the team zero indication of when he’ll return, according to NFL Media. Because of the contract dispute, the Steelers have removed Bell from their roster while they await his return. In the meantime, running back James Conner has been as good — or at least as productive — during 2018 as Bell was during 2017.

Conner is now on pace to finish this season with 1,369 rushing yards, 738 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns. Bell finished last season with 1,291 rushing yards, 655 receiving yards, and 11 touchdowns. https://t.co/pl9r0vt4j8 — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) October 31, 2018

Tomlin addressed the emergence of Conner, who has been a revelation in his second season in the NFL.

“Taking nothing against James, the running of the football is an 11-man job,” Tomlin said. “We’ve got a great belief in our offensive line. They’re doing a great job opening holes for him. But to James’ credit, he’s running, catching, blocking, doing all the things we ask our future runner to do.”

If Bell doesn’t return before Nov. 13, then he will not be able to play at all during 2018, and would lose an accrued season. Essentially, that would mean the Steelers could again place the franchise tag on Bell. If he returns, Bell would accrue a season, which gets him closer to free agency, but the Steelers could then place a transition tag on the running back. A return to Pittsburgh would be a positive step. But the fiscal battle may only be beginning.