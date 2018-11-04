Dolphins Safety Reshad Jones Pulled Himself Out of Jets Game, Adam Gase Says

A potentially weird situation is brewing in Miami, where Dolphins safety Reshad Jones allegedly pulled himself out of a game in which the defensive unit was playing splendidly:

Adam Gase said that Reshad Jones pulled himself out of the game. Dolphins players hush hush on the matter, deferring to coaches. Jones not in the locker room to speak to us. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) November 4, 2018

One Dolphins source on Reshad Jones…”If he doesn’t want to play for us, (bleep) it.” — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) November 4, 2018

Jones, a two-time Pro Bowler including last season, was the subject of a Miami Herald story on Friday entitled ‘What’s up with Reshad Jones? Exploring what’s gone wrong for Dolphins’ star safety‘. That’s obviously never good, but again the Dolphins defense played fantastically today.

Should be interesting as more information comes out.