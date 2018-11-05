Interesting Mo Salah Statue is What Art is All About

Not to paint with an overly broad brush, or, uh, lump everyone in together, but the sports sculptors have had a rough go of it lately. From the Cristiano Ronaldo fiasco to the Brandi Chastain monstrosity to the Sam Darnold bobblehead, it’s been one flop after another.

Here’s the latest: an attempt at recreating the looks of Liverpool striker Mo Salah.

A new @MoSalah statue was unveiled today… And it's different? 😂pic.twitter.com/NY17yhRxyl — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) November 4, 2018

This is what Mo Salah actually looks like.

Art, man. Always challenging one’s mind — and in this case, making one think of the great Art Garfunkel.