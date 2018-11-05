Interesting Mo Salah Statue is What Art is All About

Soccer USA Today Sports

Not to paint with an overly broad brush, or, uh, lump everyone in together, but the sports sculptors have had a rough go of it lately. From the Cristiano  Ronaldo fiasco to the Brandi Chastain monstrosity to the Sam Darnold bobblehead, it’s been one flop after another.

Here’s the latest: an attempt at recreating the looks of Liverpool striker Mo Salah.

This is what Mo Salah actually looks like.

Art, man. Always challenging one’s mind — and in this case, making one think of the great Art Garfunkel.

 

