Interesting Mo Salah Statue is What Art is All About

Not to paint with an overly broad brush, or, uh, lump everyone in together, but the sports sculptors have had a rough go of it lately. From the Cristiano Ronaldo fiasco to the Brandi Chastain monstrosity to the Sam Darnold bobblehead, it’s been one flop after another.
Here’s the latest: an attempt at recreating the looks of Liverpool striker Mo Salah.
This is what Mo Salah actually looks like.
Art, man. Always challenging one’s mind — and in this case, making one think of the great Art Garfunkel.
