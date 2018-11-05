Best Bets for Monday’s NBA Games: Miami Heat and Against the Spread Picks

The NBA season is back so let’s wager on these games! The lines we use are from The Action Network Sports Betting App. Make sure you shop around for the best price.

There are nine games on today’s slate, including a ton of big teams facing off. This should be a fun card. Let’s go!

Vik (12-8): The Pistons defense has been non-existent over their last seven games. They are giving up 113 per over that stretch, including 116 to the Chicago Bulls! Miami will look to push the tempo, as they are ranked 12th in the league in pace (102.56). This game will be a shootout, so buckle up. There is also reverse line movement on the Heat and the Over. The Picks: Miami Heat +3.5, Heat/ Pistons over 219

Jason (18-22-1): I actually liked the Pistons -3.5 but when I saw these guys fading them because of the RLM, I decided to pass. I’ll take the Rockets -1 in Indiana, and the Nuggets +2 at home against the Raptors. If Houston lets me down, I can proceed with bashing this overrated team. The Raptors picked up a convincing win Sunday in LA, and now have to head to altitude to face the Nuggets. The picks: Nuggets +2, Rockets -1.

Ryan (3-8): The Picks: Heat +3.5, Pelicans-Thunder under 235.5