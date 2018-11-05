PM Roundup: Christian Serratos; Midseason NFL Awards; The Patriots Are The Class Of The AFC

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which was full blown, its game was air-tight…

Christian and friends bid farewell to Rick: Christian Serratos and the rest of the cast of “The Walking Dead” bid farewell to Andrew Lincoln during Sunday night’s episode. While it was Lincoln’s final appearance on the show, he has signed on to play Rick Grimes in three movies related to the series.

Midseason NFL awards: ESPN’s Bill Barnwell hands out his midseason NFL awards and I can’t really argue with too many of his selections.

Pats rule the AFC: Sunday night’s win over the Green Bay Packers settled it, the New England Patriots are the best team in the AFC. The Chiefs are great, the Chargers are surging, but the Pats are kings right now.

NFL partnering with Esports company so Fortnite players can rep their favorite teams

The Sporting News has released its list of college basketball’s preseason All-Americans

The Patriots, Packers game Sunday night was a ratings monster for NBC

NBA execs think the Clippers will land Kawhi Leonard

