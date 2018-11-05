Colin Cowherd Has Never Played Fantasy Football in His Life, Thank You Very Much

Last night’s Green Bay Packers-New England Patriots game was enjoyable for hardcore and casual football fans alike. Two fine quarterbacks going at it as hard as they can is what athletics are all about. Perhaps no segment of the population has more to gain from the matchup than sports radio hosts because they were able to get three days of Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady talk leading up to the game and should get three more in the afterglow.

Fox’s Colin Cowherd, one of the most famous of that group, gave a little preview of this week’s content late in the fourth quarter.

“But, but Rodgers is outplaying Brady”. Uh, who cares? I don’t play fantasy football. Never have. I’m old school, I care who actually wins the game. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) November 5, 2018

This is an enjoyable twist on the old classic truism “no one cares about your fantasy team.” Beating your chest in old-school male pride that you’ve never succumbed to the allure of a PPR league is good fun. But one wonders, though, why Cowherd gives out weekly betting picks against the spread if he cares so much about who actually wins the game.

For the record, Rodgers didn’t outplay Brady last night as the unidentified strawman suggests. Brady threw for 35 more yards on eight fewer pass attempts and had a 99 rating compared to an 89.2 rating. Cowherd’s point is useful in the big-picture analysis of these all-time greats. Championships and winning must be part of the calculus employed to determine who is better. Winning is the ultimate goal in sports, so it should count for a whole heck of a lot.

Of course, just enjoying the moment unencumbered is also an option.