Demaryius Thomas on Broncos Late Lack of Aggression: "That's what they do over there"

Demaryius Thomas was traded from the Broncos to the Texans this week and gets to bask in winning against his old mates after Vance Joseph’s gameplan involved settling for a 51-yard field goal that Brandon McManus missed when closer yardage was certainly attainable (Denver had 2nd and 5 from Houston’s 32 with 30 seconds left and a timeout).

He had a doozy of a quote to NFL Media’s Mike Silver: “That’s what they do over there … I ain’t a part of that no more. We like to win over here.”

And with that Thomas said a lot with few words. Nevertheless, it warrants mentioning that the Texans under Bill O’Brien have had a number of similar late game passivity occurrences over the years, but that’s a problem for Later Demaryius Thomas. Right now Houston’s won six in a row and that’s the team Thomas is familiar with.

