EJ Manuel Correctly Wonders Why He Isn't in NFL When Nathan Peterman Is a Thing

While Nathan Peterman is getting ample opportunity to reinforce that he is one of the worst quarterbacks — maybe the worst — to ever play in the NFL, EJ Manuel is on the couch. Unemployed.

Why?

Manuel wondered the same thing in an Instagram story on Sunday. He quickly deleted the thought, but not before folks captured it on Twitter. Here’s what he said.

Can you argue against giving Manuel a spin in Buffalo?

He wasn’t particularly good during his career as a starter. But you’d have a hard time arguing he was worse than Peterman — perhaps an impossible time making that argument.

During his career, Manuel, who was with the Oakland Raiders in 2017, completed 58.1 percent of his passes for 6.4 yards per attempt and a 2.7 interception rate. He has 3,767 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. Manuels’ yards per game (125.6) is complicated by the fact that he played in 30 games but started just 18.

Peterman has completed 52.3 percent of his passes for 4.2 yards per attempt and a 9.2 interception rate. He has started four games and played in eight. During that span, he has averaged 51.4 yards per game with 360 yards, three touchdowns and nine interceptions.

And yes, this also means the Buffalo Bills should consider kicking the tires on Colin Kaepernick, if they think quarterback Josh Allen will not be healthy in the foreseeable future. Perhaps they should consider Kaepernick regardless of Allen’s health, as inserting the rookie quarterback, a youngster in great need of time to develop, into this offense may create destructive habits.

If the offense looked better with fill-in quarterback Derek Anderson, it will probably look better with Kaepernick or Manuel.