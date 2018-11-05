Roundup: Football Player Charged in Murder Plot; Lakers Destroyed by Raptors; & Get Paid to Pet Puppies

Candice Swanepoel, a model … “Man was drunk when he jumped on horse, rode it to track at Churchill Downs” … oh look, gray hair is cool suddenly because Kim Kardashian did it … “Drunken baggage handler falls asleep in cargo hold, flies to Chicago” … regardless of your political preference, have an open mind, don’t be one of the conservatives who only trust conservative news media and not much else … “Vancouver Casino Apologizes After Drake Accuses Business of Profiling Him” … you can now be paid $100 an hour to pet puppies … finally, the Tiger that kept killing humans in India was shot …

Great story about how the new Real Madrid coach, Santiago Solari, once played Division III soccer at Stockton University. [Goal.com]

The Lakers lost their first game by double digits this year, getting smoked at home by Toronto on the 2nd night of a back-to-back. [OC Register]

An in-depth piece on Eric Reid of the Panthers, whose family has a military background. His family supports his cause. [Panthers.com]

Fascinating, detailed look at how the NBA and MGM have partnered. It’s the beginning of things to come with sportsbooks and professional leagues. [ESPN]

Joe Horn was honored that Michael Thomas copied his cell phone celebration on the game-clinching TD catch. [NOLA.com]

One of the best stories in the NFL this year is Alfonzo McKinnie, an unheralded high school or college standout who has signed a 2-year deal with the Warriors. [Tribune]

A Rutgers football player has been charged in a murder plot. Details are scarce, but he was a journalism student in community college. [My Central Jersey.com]

How a Stoops brother went into Big Ten territory and built something special for Kentucky football. [Yahoo Sports]

The ghost of Chip Kelly haunts Oregon. This isn’t going away anytime soon. [Oregonian]

This is not good: Examining whether or not Jamie Collins of the Browns is giving max effort. At times, it didn’t appear he was against the Chiefs. [Cleveland.com]

I’m not the only one excited for De’Andre Hunter at Virginia this season. The 6th man of the year in the ACC, he’s going to be a 1st round pick in 2019. [Ringer]

Victor Oladipo vs Kyrie Irving, the drama! The big shots!

