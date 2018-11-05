Kelly Stafford Has a Message for Lions Fans and the Media

The Lions had a terrible, no good, very bad day yesterday against the Vikings. Matthew Stafford was sacked 10 times, thanks to a weak offensive line and holding onto the ball. Detroit fans and media noticed because the game was on television. Reaction came fast and furious and was about what one would expect considering the results.

Kelly Stafford, Matthew’s wife, is a very supportive spouse and chose to address the criticism with an Instagram story.

She’s correct. The players playing and coaching the games typically know way more than the average guy on his couch and better than some of those hovering at the press box buffet. But the other side of the coin is this: Matt Stafford and the other players get nice big contracts precisely because there’s so much interest among the public, enough to prop up a media caravan dedicated to covering the game.

Only eight more games to go, gang.