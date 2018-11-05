Khloé Kardashian Still Seems Pissed at Tristan Thompson for Cheating on Her

Khloe Kardashian has publically opened up about the video in April that caught Tristan Thompson cheating when she was nine months pregnant.
While the scandal unfolded on last night’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashian, Khloe was responding cryptically about the moment she found out about it and teased what she would have done if she was not pregnant at the time:
But it did not stop there, she continued to address the situation:
While she remains with Thompson, People reports:
“Khloé’s mom and sisters “aren’t happy” about her move back to Cleveland and “think she deserves better,” the source said. “They definitely don’t trust him.”
As for Khloe, she has forgiven, just not forgotten:
