Khloé Kardashian Still Seems Pissed at Tristan Thompson for Cheating on Her

Khloe Kardashian has publically opened up about the video in April that caught Tristan Thompson cheating when she was nine months pregnant.

While the scandal unfolded on last night’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashian, Khloe was responding cryptically about the moment she found out about it and teased what she would have done if she was not pregnant at the time:

Oh well thank God a camera was NOT with me in Cleveland!!! I won’t put in writing what I did but let’s just say he’s LUCKY I was9 months pregnant 😏 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 5, 2018

But it did not stop there, she continued to address the situation:

He probably should huh? — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 5, 2018

Thank you love! I appreciate that! But HE made it public. Not us. So I had to publicly deal with all of this SMH — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 5, 2018

I wanted to have a beautiful birthing experience for myself and for the memories of what I choose to share with True when she’s older. I want her to have videos and pictures of her daddy there, holding her etc. I want her to know she is LOVE and my happiness! Babies feel energy! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 5, 2018

I know this! I chose to put my feelings aside for the birth and to try and have as much positive energy that I could. My only thought was about the birth of my daughter. I wasn’t going to let ANYONE disrupt anything less than what she deserved. Joyous love. I chose to be mature & — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 5, 2018

strong for True. I waited for this day for so many years! I know now, looking back that I was in shock because I couldn’t believe that this would ever happen to me but I’m still very proud of myself for how I handled everything. True gave me the peace and strength I needed — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 5, 2018

While she remains with Thompson, People reports:

“Khloé’s mom and sisters “aren’t happy” about her move back to Cleveland and “think she deserves better,” the source said. “They definitely don’t trust him.”

As for Khloe, she has forgiven, just not forgotten: