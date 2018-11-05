NBA USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Russell Westbrook Screams in Pain After Fall, Limps to Locker Room

Russell Westbrook hit the floor hard and then limped to the locker room in what looks like an ankle injury:

It was clear immediately after the fall Westbrook was in serious pain as he was seen slapping the floor and screaming.

