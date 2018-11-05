The 10 Most Important Stats From Week 9 in the NFL

5: Touchdowns by Cleveland-area natives Travis Kelce (Westlake, 2) and Kareem Hunt (Elyria, 3) in the win over the Browns. It’salmost like Andy Reid wanted to get them the ball in a return home.

7: The Miami Dolphins won an NFL game with just seven first downs. They totaled just 168 yards against the Jets in a pathetic effort. Only 3.1 yards per play! But Sam Darnold was terrible, throwing four INTs.

7.5: Something feels different about this Chargers team, which went into Seattle and averaged 7.5 yards per play in holding on for a 25-17 win. The Chargers won through the air (124 yards receiving for Keenan Allen) and on the ground (Melvin Gordon 113 rushing yards) but strangely didn’t score offensively in the 2nd half.