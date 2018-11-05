VIDEO: Michael Irvin Debates Stephen A. Smith So Hard He Starts Sweating Profusely

First Take is on the road in Dallas today and Michael Irvin joined for what wound up being some scintillating sports shouting. Stephen A. Smith and Irvin had some disagreements about the Cowboys and it wound up spiraling into such an impassioned back and forth that a few minutes later Irvin looked like he was in the fifth set of a heated tennis match and needed a towel to wipe off.

These moments do come around every day so make sure you truly take the time to watch and appreciate this transfixing theater.