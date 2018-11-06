2018-2019 College Basketball Predictions

The college basketball season tips off early this season, and with two seismic games: Michigan State vs Kansas, followed by Kentucky vs Duke. We did predictions before last season and nobody correctly predicted the National Champs. Perhaps we’ll get luckier this season. Additionally, here’s our 50 Best Players in College Basketball for 2018-2019 and our Top 25 rankings for 2018-2019.

Jason McIntyre

Final 4: Nevada, Duke, Gonzaga, Tennessee

National Champion: Duke

National Player of the Year: Zion Williamson, Duke

1st team All-American: Zion Williamson, F, Duke; Caleb Martin, G/F, Nevada; RJ Barrett, G/F, Duke; Romeo Langford, G, Indiana; Carsen Edwards, PG, Purdue

Team that Missed the NCAA Tournament Last Year That Makes it: LSU

Biggest name program to miss the NCAA Tournament: Wichita State

Ryan Phillips

Final 4: Kansas, Duke, Gonzaga, Nevada

National Champion: Kansas

National Player of the Year: RJ Barrett, Duke

1st team All-American: Caleb Martin, G/F, Nevada; Dedric Lawson, F, Kansas; RJ Barrett, G/F, Duke; Luke Maye, F, North Carolina; Carsen Edwards, PG, Purdue

Team that Missed the NCAA Tournament Last Year That Makes it: Indiana

Biggest name program to miss the NCAA Tournament: Arizona

Kyle Koster

Final 4: Duke, Michigan State, Oregon, Kansas

National Champion: Duke

National Player of the Year: Caleb Martin, Nevada

1st team All-American: Caleb Martin, Nevada; Dedric Lawson, Kansas; RJ Barrett, Duke; Grant Williams, Tennessee; Tyus Battle, Syracuse

Team that Missed the NCAA Tournament Last Year That Makes it: Indiana

Biggest name program to miss the NCAA Tournament: UCLA

Jason Lisk

Final 4: Duke, Kansas, Syracuse, Kentucky

National Champion: Kansas

National Player of the Year: Caleb Martin, Nevada

1st team All-American: Markus Howard, Marquette; Caleb Martin, Nevada; RJ Barrett, Duke; Dedric Lawson, Kansas; Carsen Edwards, Purdue

Team that Missed the NCAA Tournament Last Year That Makes it: Oregon, Wisconsin, Indiana, Washington, Mississippi State, Iowa State

Biggest name program to miss the NCAA Tournament: Arizona

Ryan Glasspiegel

Final 4: Duke, Kentucky, Michigan State, Gonzaga

National Champion: Kentucky

National Player of the Year: Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga

Team that Missed the NCAA Tournament Last Year That Makes it: Wisconsin

Biggest name program to miss the NCAA Tournament: UConn

Tully Corcoran

Final 4: Duke, Kansas, Kansas State, Gonzaga

National Champion: Duke

National Player of the Year: Carsen Edwards, Purdue

1st team All-American: Carsen Edwards, PG, Purdue; Markus Howard, PG, Marquette; Zion Williamson, F, Duke; RJ Barrett, G/F, Duke; Caleb Martin, G/F, Nevada

Team that Missed the NCAA Tournament Last Year That Makes it: Washington

Biggest name program to miss the NCAA Tournament: Texas

Vik Chokshi

Final 4: Duke, Kansas, Nevada, Kentucky (Just missed: Gonzaga, UNC, Virginia, Clemson)

National Champion: Kentucky

National Player of the Year: Caleb Martin, Nevada

1st team All-American: Markus Howard, Marquette; Caleb Martin, Nevada; R.J. Barrett, Duke; Dedric Lawson, Kansas; Carsen Edwards, Purdue

Teams that Missed the NCAA Tournament Last Year That Makes it: Wisconsin and Indiana

Biggest names program to miss the NCAA Tournament: Wake Forest, UCLA