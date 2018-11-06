2018-2019 College Basketball Predictions

The college basketball season tips off early this season, and with two seismic games: Michigan State vs Kansas, followed by Kentucky vs Duke. We did predictions before last season and nobody correctly predicted the National Champs. Perhaps we’ll get luckier this season. Additionally, here’s our 50 Best Players in College Basketball for 2018-2019 and our Top 25 rankings for 2018-2019.
Jason McIntyre
Final 4: Nevada, Duke, Gonzaga, Tennessee
National Champion: Duke
National Player of the Year: Zion Williamson, Duke
1st team All-American: Zion Williamson, F, Duke; Caleb Martin, G/F, Nevada; RJ Barrett, G/F, Duke; Romeo Langford, G, Indiana; Carsen Edwards, PG, Purdue
Team that Missed the NCAA Tournament Last Year That Makes it: LSU
Biggest name program to miss the NCAA Tournament: Wichita State
Ryan Phillips
Final 4: Kansas, Duke, Gonzaga, Nevada
National Champion: Kansas
National Player of the Year: RJ Barrett, Duke
1st team All-American: Caleb Martin, G/F, Nevada; Dedric Lawson, F, Kansas; RJ Barrett, G/F, Duke; Luke Maye, F, North Carolina; Carsen Edwards, PG, Purdue
Team that Missed the NCAA Tournament Last Year That Makes it: Indiana
Biggest name program to miss the NCAA Tournament: Arizona
Kyle Koster
Final 4: Duke, Michigan State, Oregon, Kansas
National Champion: Duke
National Player of the Year: Caleb Martin, Nevada
1st team All-American: Caleb Martin, Nevada; Dedric Lawson, Kansas; RJ Barrett, Duke; Grant Williams, Tennessee; Tyus Battle, Syracuse
Team that Missed the NCAA Tournament Last Year That Makes it: Indiana
Biggest name program to miss the NCAA Tournament: UCLA
Jason Lisk
Final 4: Duke, Kansas, Syracuse, Kentucky
National Champion: Kansas
National Player of the Year: Caleb Martin, Nevada
1st team All-American: Markus Howard, Marquette; Caleb Martin, Nevada; RJ Barrett, Duke; Dedric Lawson, Kansas; Carsen Edwards, Purdue
Team that Missed the NCAA Tournament Last Year That Makes it: Oregon, Wisconsin, Indiana, Washington, Mississippi State, Iowa State
Biggest name program to miss the NCAA Tournament: Arizona
Ryan Glasspiegel
Final 4: Duke, Kentucky, Michigan State, Gonzaga
National Champion: Kentucky
National Player of the Year: Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga
Team that Missed the NCAA Tournament Last Year That Makes it: Wisconsin
Biggest name program to miss the NCAA Tournament: UConn
Tully Corcoran
Final 4: Duke, Kansas, Kansas State, Gonzaga
National Champion: Duke
National Player of the Year: Carsen Edwards, Purdue
1st team All-American: Carsen Edwards, PG, Purdue; Markus Howard, PG, Marquette; Zion Williamson, F, Duke; RJ Barrett, G/F, Duke; Caleb Martin, G/F, Nevada
Team that Missed the NCAA Tournament Last Year That Makes it: Washington
Biggest name program to miss the NCAA Tournament: Texas
Vik Chokshi
Final 4: Duke, Kansas, Nevada, Kentucky (Just missed: Gonzaga, UNC, Virginia, Clemson)
National Champion: Kentucky
National Player of the Year: Caleb Martin, Nevada
1st team All-American: Markus Howard, Marquette; Caleb Martin, Nevada; R.J. Barrett, Duke; Dedric Lawson, Kansas; Carsen Edwards, Purdue
Teams that Missed the NCAA Tournament Last Year That Makes it: Wisconsin and Indiana
Biggest names program to miss the NCAA Tournament: Wake Forest, UCLA
