PM Roundup: Alexis Ren; LaMelo Ball Goes Back To High School; Sharrif Floyd Suing Dr. James Andrews

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which thinks you should vote. Like, now.

Alexis dating dancer: Alexis Ren is apparently dating “Dancing with the Stars” partner Alan Bersten. The pair revealed their relationship Monday night on the show.

LaMelo back to school: LaMelo Ball is set to go back to high school. Bell will enroll at Spire Institute in Ohio and play high school basketball again for what will be his senior year.

Floyd sues Andrews: Former defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd is suing Dr. James Andrews for medical negligence related to surgery on his right leg in 2016.

Tweet of the Day:

This tackle attempt by #Cowboys Jaylon Smith has me perplexed. pic.twitter.com/eKemj94kaB — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) November 6, 2018

