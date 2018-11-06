Best Bets for Tuesday's NBA Games: Bucks/ Blazers and Against the Spread Picks

The NBA season is back so let’s wager on these games! The lines we use are from The Action Network Sports Betting App. Make sure you shop around for the best price.

Small slate today, only four games. The Milwaukee Bucks at Portland Trail Blazers is today’s game of the day. Let’s go!

Vik (14-8): The public is on the Over big in this game, and understandably so, as the Bucks put up 144 in their last game out. That being said, I see tonight’s game being more of a playoff type slugfest, where they lock up in the second half. Also, four out of Portland’s last five games have gone under the number. The Pick: Bucks/ Blazers under 229

Jason (19-23-1): Wizards -1.

Ryan (4-9): The Pick: Bucks -1