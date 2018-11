The wait may finally be over for Dez Bryant. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network is reporting that “all signs are pointing” to Bryant becoming a member of the 7-1 New Orleans Saints.

Dez Bryant left New Orleans without a contract, but the #Saints liked what they saw and the sides are in negotiations on a deal, sources tell me, @SlaterNFL and @RapSheet. He’s been close before, so nothing’s done until it’s done, but all signs pointing that way. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 7, 2018

When last saw, Bryant had clearly lost a step and raised a legitimate question of whether or not he can be a positive for any team. With that said, whatever he does have left will be brought out of him playing in an offense with Drew Brees, Michael Thomas, and Alvin Kamara.