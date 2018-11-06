Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 10: Don't ZZZ on Marquez Valdez-Scantling

Week 10 again gives us a relatively slow week in terms of running back potential, but one player has emerged with opportunity in Green Bay. Geronimo Allison’s injury could shut him down for the year, and Marquez Valdez-Scantling , who is immediately eligible for the name Hall of Fame, has stepped up. The rookie has averaged nearly 80 yards receiving over the last four games and has been a big play threat. He should continue to draw favorable coverages opposite Davante Adams and looks like a flex option going forward.

Here are the rest of your recommendations, among players available in over a third of leagues:

RUNNING BACKS

Mike Davis (42%) could be the man for Seattle this week. Chris Carson couldn’t finish the last game with his hip injury, after being a game-time decision.

Ito Smith (61%) showed that he can be productive along with Tevin Coleman last week and gets to go against the Browns this week, making him a flex option in deep leagues.

Elijah McGuire (30%) returned last week, and instantly becomes a flex option against the woeful Buffalo Bills, as you can expect the Jets to try to run the ball to limit Sam Darnold’s mistakes.

Meanwhile, if you are in great shape for matchups this week and have roster spots, Spencer Ware (21%) or Malcolm Brown (16%) are both home run lottery tickets in case Kareem Hunt or Todd Gurley were to miss a game. Both would be Top 10 starts if that happens.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Christian Kirk (36%) is coming off the bye and playing at KC, where the Cardinals will likely be trailing and throwing in the second half.

Donte Moncrief (20%) has a great matchup and has been a better option in the passing game for Bortles, and is a sneaky start vs. the Colts.

Adam Humphries (4%) has 15 catches over the last two weeks playing with Ryan Fitzpatrick, and is an add option in PPR.

Anthony Miller (20%) has a great matchup against the Lions D, and could provide some big plays this week.

Alex Erickson (0%) could be the starter for Cincinnati opposite Tyler Boyd with A.J. Green out, and is a lower end WR3 based on a matchup with the Saints where the Bengals will have to throw it a lot.