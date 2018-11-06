Kyrie Irving Throws Ball Into Crowd, Rips Jamal Murray For "Bulls**t Move" At End Of Game

Kyrie Irving was not happy Monday night. The Boston Celtics blew a big lead against the Denver Nuggets and surrendered 48 points to Jamal Murray. When Murray tried to top 50 with a deep 3-pointer as time expired, things got heated:

Murray missed that shot, then attempted to retrieve the game ball. Instead, Irving hurled it into the crowd and chirped at Murray:

Kyrie threw the ball into the crowd after Jamal Murray's attempt to make 50-points as the game ended pic.twitter.com/Vbx3oNxmaf — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 6, 2018

Then Irving took a shot at the 21-year-old guard during his postgame media session. Here’s what he said:

“I mean, what kind of competitor wouldn’t it bother? I understand if we fouled him, going to the free throw line. … I don’t want to make a big deal out of it. “Obviously, I was pissed at the game, but it’s time to decompress and move on. Congratulations to him having 48 points. He did it in a great fashion against us. Our defense has to be better, especially against a player like that in the pick-and-roll. He was the primary concern tonight and he made us pay in certain instances of making some tough shots and some tough layups. “But the ball deserves to go in the crowd after a bulls**t move like that. So I threw it in the crowd.”

To be fair to Irving, he praised Murray’s performance, and after the game, veterans on Murray’s team gave him a talking to about taking that final shot.

Still, this wasn’t wasn’t Irving’s finest hour. During the game he was yelling at Nuggets fans to “shut up” and throwing the ball into the crowd wasn’t a great move. He’ll likely be facing a fine at least.