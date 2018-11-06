I Am Happy Triple H is Seeking Medical Attention for This

As a truth-teller I must say this. Wrestling is fake but the injuries are real. And Triple H sustained a real doozy while play-fighting at WWE’s Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia last week, marring an otherwise uncontroversial and smooth event.

The wrestler posted a photo of the aftermath on Twitter and it’s ugly. Deep purple as far as the eye can see, so intense one thinks Smoke on the Water is going to start playing out of nowhere.

Surgery in the AM…

…makes you stronger. pic.twitter.com/7jB0YS4Ykf — Triple H (@TripleH) November 6, 2018

My first reaction, as a non-doctor, is pure relief that he’s getting that checked out. He’ll have surgery today to address the torn pectoral, which hurts to even type.

Here’s looking forward to a fully-healed shirtless selfie from the 49-year-old in the near future.