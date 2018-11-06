VIDEO: Will Muschcamp Learns It's Election Day on Election Day

It’s Election Day. You probably knew that. It would be difficult not to know. South Carolina coach Will Muschamp didn’t find out it was a big day for democracy until a brief time ago, thanks to a question at his media availability.

Muschamp’s main job is to win football games. It’d be nice if he stressed the importance of voting with his players in addition, but to each their own.

I am very interested about two things, though. First, do you believe him? That any type of Election Day content escaped his knowledge all this time? And if so, how? Seems like quite an accidental feat.

The Gamecocks are a touchdown underdog against Florida Saturday. There’s another major election coming in 2020. Mark your calendars.