Andrew Jones Returns from Battling Leukemia, Scores

Texas’ Andrew Jones played just 10 games for the Longhorns last year, missing time after a leukemia diagnosis in January. He’s also been rehabbing from a broken toe and wasn’t certain he’d be able to get on  the court this year. Yet, despite the long odds, there he was checking into last night’s game against Eastern Illinois and receiving a much-warranted standing ovation.

Jones played nine minutes in the lopsided win and notched a single point via free throw.

Inspiring stuff, though it’s important to remember that his fight isn’t over. He’s scheduled for another round of treatment in December.

