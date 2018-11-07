Best Bets for Wednesday's NBA Games: Lakers and Against the Spread Picks

The NBA season is back so let’s wager on these games! The lines we use are from The Action Network Sports Betting App. Make sure you shop around for the best price.

Vik (15-8): The Heat play relatively fast with a pace of 102.76 (12th), and have gone over in their last five games. Both of these teams rank in the top nine in shot attempts. Should be a shootout that comes down to the wire, will take the Over!

The Lakers come into this game off a humiliating loss to the Raptors, who won despite their star Kawhi Leonard being out. Headband LeBron should have his team up for this game. The Timberwolves are a mess right now, and are playing in their fourth straight road game. They’ve also been in LA since Monday, so you know they enjoyed their night off yesterday and are ready to go home. The Picks: Spurs/ Heat Over 216, Lakers -6

Jason (19-25-1): Just as I close in on .500 … an 0-2 night. Let’s go with a 3-pack tonight, fading the 76ers, who are winless on the road, and taking Indiana -2.5 if you shop around (here). The Lakers (-5.5 at offshore shops) are about to get hot, you heard it here first. Their upcoming stretch is very soft, and they get things started with a win over the Timberwolves, a game I’ll be attending. And finally, the public is hammering Denver, yet the line has gone down to +3 in Memphis. The Grind House better be rocking. The picks: Pacers -2.5, Lakers -5.5, Grizzlies +3.

Ryan (4-10): The Picks: Grizzlies +3, Mavs +9.5, Wolves-Lakers over 239