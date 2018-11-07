Floyd Mayweather Says He Was 'Blindsided' By New Fight Details; Is the Fight Off?

It was announced Sunday, literally out of nowhere, that Floyd Mayweather would be returning to the fight game to fight kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa on New Year’s Eve in the Rizin Fighting Federation in Saitama, Japan. Today, Mayweather addressed the announcement on Instagram, saying he was blindsided by the arrangements that were being made without his consent or approval.

Mayweather says he only agreed to a nine-minute exhibition with three rounds against an opponent selected by Rizin. As for Nasukawa, he says he never heard of him (with respect, of course):

Mayweather did not make clear if he is saying the fight is off, but he sure laid the groundwork for just that. Perhaps this means the rumored rematch with Manny Pacquiao could be next.