NFL USA Today Sports

Ian Rapoport's Son Wanders Into Broadcast Amid Breaking News

Ian Rapoport's Son Wanders Into Broadcast Amid Breaking News

Media Gossip/Musings

Ian Rapoport's Son Wanders Into Broadcast Amid Breaking News

Forgive NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport for a lackluster piece of analysis on the New Orleans Saints’ decision to sign Dez Bryant. He had a sick child on his lap.

Rapoport’s son wandered onto the NFL Network broadcast as the news broke. Rapoport did his best to appease his sick son while entertaining the masses. Although, his son was more entertaining than he was during the segment.

Here’s a look.

It’s fair to say Rapoport (and his son) handled the cameo well. The appearance wasn’t as epic as this one.

, , , , , Media Gossip/Musings, NFL

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NFL
Home