Here Are Some Nice Things Camille Kostek Said About Rob Gronkowski's Soul and Body

The Improper Bostonian scored an interview with Camille Kostek, Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, Patriots cheerleader, and girlfriend to Rob Gronkowski. Here are some things she said about him that I sincerely hope don’t make their way back to the New England locker room for future razzing purposes.

“I’m used to homebody, work-mode Rob. Snuggles and movies.”

“He is a teddy bear at heart.”

“He’s got a great, toned, muscular booty.”

“He doesn’t need any Photoshop or booty lifts.”

“I’m sure they enhanced him with a little bit of body oil on the set.”

Now, if you’re thinking, “hey, this doesn’t sound like the Gronkowski we’ve all grown to love these past years,” know that Kostek made it clear that when the tight end is in the partying mode, he goes full Andrew W.K.

Still, our big touchdown-catching boy has turned into a touchdown-catching man with time and wisdom and is now officially in a serious, committed relationship, per Kostek.

I don’t know about my near future. I like to think of my life as very spontaneous and new all the time. So whenever a proposal comes into my life, I think that I’ll be very surprised, but right now, Rob and I are totally career-focused. We’re not just a fling. We definitely see a future with each other. But as of right now, there are no plans.

Heartwarming stuff. Love is real.