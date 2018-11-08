Best Bets for Thursday's NBA Games: Bucks/ Warriors and Against the Spread Picks

The NBA season is back so let’s wager on these games! The lines we use are from The Action Network Sports Betting App. Make sure you shop around for the best price.

Vik: (15-10): The Bucks and the Warriors are two of my favorite teams to watch because of how they pass the ball. I am going to just enjoy the beautiful basketball played and root for points in this one. Both teams are capable of 120+ on any given night. There is also reverse line movement on the over, even though the public is on the Under due to the high number. The Pick: Bucks/ Warriors over 239

Jason (20-27-1): Last night? *Vomit emoji* This gambling nightly on the NBA sounded a lot more fun than it actually is. I hate giving back any of my college football/NFL winnings. Only one pick a night until I hit .500. The pick: Celtics -9.5.

Ryan (5-12): OKC +4.5, Bucks +5.5