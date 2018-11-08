Danny Kanell Has a Turtleneck Sponsor

It’s been far too long since we were treated to noted SEC skeptic, CBS Sports analyst and SiriusXM radio host Danny Kanell in his natural state. That being walking around with the steely resolve of a man who knows who he is and who he is not. And he is a man who appreciates a warm turtleneck when the seasons change.

Shoutout to my turtleneck sponsor @trdlnyk for the fresh gear. Not only super comfortable and warm in the fall but at least 4 super models came up and complimented the look. #fresh #trdlnyk pic.twitter.com/RB5ZX9V6SW — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) November 8, 2018

How is this a picture that was taken today and not in preparation for the release of a 1981 singer-songwriter album?

Kanell’s commitment to the oft-forgotten sartorial piece has made him the object of much internet criticism. But, you know, he’s the one with an actual turtleneck sponsor and you’re, well, let’s let him take it from here: