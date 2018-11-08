NFL USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Eric Reid Ejected For Foolish and Dirty Helmet Shot on Ben Roethlisberger

Eric Reid was rightfully ejected for an ill-advised, malicious helmet shot on a sliding Ben Roethlisberger:

This is not the first time Reid hit a quarterback late this season, just ask Carson Wentz.

