VIDEO: Eric Reid Ejected For Foolish and Dirty Helmet Shot on Ben Roethlisberger

Eric Reid was rightfully ejected for an ill-advised, malicious helmet shot on a sliding Ben Roethlisberger:
This is not the first time Reid hit a quarterback late this season, just ask Carson Wentz.
Eric Reid was rightfully ejected for an ill-advised, malicious helmet shot on a sliding Ben Roethlisberger:
This is not the first time Reid hit a quarterback late this season, just ask Carson Wentz.
Lili Reinhart; Dodgers tried to trade for Bryce Harper; Eddie George says something is wrong at Ohio State and more.
Please, someone, make it happen. Make it end.
Best NBA bets for Thursday
Breaking news.
Going barefoot on a football field seems dangerous.
An Ian Book injury could shake up the College Football Playoff race.
Heidi Klum … Craig Carton found guilty of fraud and he could go to prison for up to 45 years … Washington state voters (…)
Comments