Fantasy Football Starter Rankings, Week 10

Fantasy Football leagues are entering the regular season stretch run. Good luck as you try to set your lineups, and may all your decisions stay on target. Here are our recommendations before the Thursday night game, using half PPR scoring.

QUARTERBACKS

Patrick Mahomes vs ARI Aaron Rodgers vs MIA Drew Brees at CIN Philip Rivers at OAK Cam Newton at PIT Ryan Fitzpatrick vs WAS Matt Ryan at CLE Ben Roethlisberger vs CAR Tom Brady at TEN Mitch Trubisky vs DET Alex Smith at TB Jared Goff vs SEA Blake Bortles at IND Baker Mayfield vs ATL Andy Dalton vs NO Carson Wentz vs DAL Russell Wilson at LAR Andrew Luck vs JAC Matthew Stafford at CHI Derek Carr vs LAC Nick Mullens vs NYG Eli Manning at SF Dak Prescott at PHI Marcus Mariota vs NE Josh Rosen at KC Brock Osweiler at GB Sam Darnold vs BUF Derek Anderson at NYJ

RUNNING BACKS

Todd Gurley vs SEA Saquon Barkley at SF Melvin Gordon at OAK Kareem Hunt vs ARI James Conner vs CAR Alvin Kamara at CIN Ezekiel Elliott at PHI Christian McCaffrey at PIT Joe Mixon vs NO James White at TEN Nick Chubb vs ATL David Johnson at KC Tevin Coleman at CLE Adrian Peterson at TB Leonard Fournette at IND Marlon Mack vs JAC Aaron Jones vs MIA Dion Lewis vs NE Jordan Howard vs DET Tarik Cohen vs DET Mark Ingram at CIN Kerryon Johnson at CHI Matt Breida vs NYG Isaiah Crowell vs BUF Sony Michel at TEN+ Doug Martin at LAC Mike Davis at LAR Austin Ekeler at OAK Peyton Barber vs WAS Kenyan Drake at GB Jalen Richard at LAC T.J. Yeldon at IND Ito Smith at CLE Chris Carson at LAR+ Wendell Smallwood vs DAL Elijah McGuire vs BUF LeSean McCoy at NYJ Duke Johnson vs ATL Frank Gore at GB Corey Clement vs DAL Jamaal Williams vs MIA Alfred Morris vs NYG Derrick Henry vs NE Chris Ivory at NYJ Theo Riddick at CHI Spencer Ware vs ARI Carlos Hyde at IND Nyheim Hines vs JAC Giovani Bernard vs NO Rashaad Penny at LAR

WIDE RECEIVERS

Michael Thomas at CIN Antonio Brown vs CAR Julio Jones at CLE Odell Beckham at SF Davante Adams vs MIA Tyreek Hill vs ARI Keenan Allen at OAK Tyler Boyd vs NO Mike Evans vs WAS Juju Smith-Schuster vs CAR Cooper Kupp vs SEA Jarvis Landry vs ATL Robert Woods vs SEA Kenny Golladay at CHI Brandin Cooks vs SEA Josh Gordon at TEN+ Marvin Jones at CHI Alshon Jeffery vs DAL Julian Edelman at TEN Sammy Watkins vs ARI T.Y. Hilton vs JAC Sterling Shepard at SF Larry Fitzgerald at KC Corey Davis vs NE Devin Funchess at PIT Doug Baldwin vs LAR Marquez Valdez-Scantling vs MIA Golden Tate vs DAL Calvin Ridley at CLE DeSean Jackson vs WAS Christian Kirk at KC Donte Moncrief at IND Marquise Goodwin vs NYG Tyler Lockett at LAR Amari Cooper at PHI Dede Westbrook at IND Anthony Miller vs DET Adam Humphries vs WAS Taylor Gabriel vs DET Jordy Nelson at LAC Quincy Enunwa vs BUF Danny Amendola at GB Randall Cobb vs MIA Mike Williams at OAK Josh Doctson at TB DeVante Parker at GB Tyrell Williams at OAK Tre’Quan Smith at CIN Dez Bryant at CIN Rashard Higgins vs ATL

TIGHT ENDS

Travis Kelce vs ARI Zach Ertz vs DAL George Kittle vs NYG Jordan Reed at TB Jared Cook at LAC Greg Olsen at PIT Rob Gronkowski at TEN Jimmy Graham vs MIA Trey Burton vs DET David Njoku vs ATL O.J. Howard vs WAS Austin Hooper at CLE Jack Doyle vs JAC Vance McDonald vs CAR Ricky Seals-Jones at KC Evan Engram at SF C.J. Uzomah vs NO Ben Watson at CIN Nick Vannett at LAR Chris Herndon vs BUF Jesse James vs CAR Vernon Davis at TB

KICKERS

Harrison Butker vs ARI Will Lutz at CIN Greg Zuerlein vs SEA Stephen Gostkowski at TEN Mason Crosby vs MIA Giorgio Tavecchio at CLE Mike Badgley at OAK Cody Parkey vs DET Chris Boswell vs CAR Chandler Catanzaro vs WAS Adam Vinatieri vs JAC Dustin Hopkins at TB

DEFENSES/SPECIAL TEAMS