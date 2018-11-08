PM Roundup: Lili Reinhart; Dodgers Tried To Trade For Bryce Harper; Eddie George Says Something Is Wrong At Ohio State

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which would like you to know that food poisoning is easily the worst kind of poisoning.

Lili and co. go back to the 90s: Lili Reinhart and the “Riverdale” crew went back to the 90s in their latest episode.

Dodgers tried for Harper: The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly tried to land Bryce Harper in exchange for Yasiel Puig, but they’re being mum on whether or not they’ll try to land him in free agency.

Eddie George worried about OSU: Eddie George thinks “something is not right” at Ohio State.

Tweet of the Day:

Scott Walker narrowly loses Wisconsin governor's race – and he can't ask for a recount because of a law he put in place https://t.co/y29KajPSp9 pic.twitter.com/b7pdlIWhYi — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 8, 2018

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Let Alabama Play a Bad NFL Team So Everyone Can Shut Up

SEC Knows Its CBS Package Is Way Undervalued, Hires CAA to Sell It

Fantasy Football Starter Rankings, Week 10

Danny Kanell Has a Turtleneck Sponsor

Around the Sports Internet:

Rams players express their condolences for the victims of the Thousand Oaks mass shooting

Le'Veon Bell and his agent may have found a CBA loophole to keep him out of 2018

The XFL has hired former Bills GM Doug Whaley as Senior VP of Football Operations

Fixing what ails the Los Angeles Lakers

Song of the Day: