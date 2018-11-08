New Jersey High School Coach Never Wears Shoes, Puts 'Foot' Into Football

It’s quite a feat, or um, feet for one New Jersey high school football coach.

Wallkill Valley High School’s Bobby Leach has earned the nickname “Barefoot Bobby,” reports NJ.com. And with good reason.

Leach does not wear shoes. Whether in rain, or sleet, nor snow, the coach of the 8-1 team does not like anything on his feet.

You’d have to check my history,” Leach said. “I just don’t like having anything on my feet. If I could be barefoot all the time, I would be.”

The players have bought into their coach’s quirk.

“People in school are like, ‘Oh, your coach is barefoot! That’s awesome,’” Wallkill Valley quarterback Alex Mastroianni says. “It’s pretty funny. It’s awesome, too. I don’t know how he doesn’t have cuts on his feet. They must be all calloused.”

An assistant compared Leach to a coach who also has his own style.

“It’s just his trademark,” says Adam Vazquez, one of Leach’s assistant coaches. “Just like Bill Belichick wears a cutoff sweatshirt; Bobby Leach wears no shoes.”