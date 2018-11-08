Roundup: Craig Carton Facing Up to 45 Years in Prison, VICE Losing Lots of Money and Facing Staff Reduction

Heidi Klum … Craig Carton found guilty of fraud and he could go to prison for up to 45 years … Washington state voters choose higher regulation for semiautomatic weapons … A Saudi journalist was reportedly tortured to death in prison … Texas middle school teacher believed to have committed suicide in the classroom … Man without pants botches Waffle House burglary … “One-third of baby boomers had nothing saved for retirement at age 58″ … Two Marine Corps aviators grounded after flying in “phallic-shaped” pattern … I hate Illinois Nazis … Milwaukee names a bus line after Christian Yelich … What your state is Googling in advance of Thanksgiving this year … 98-year-old World War II veteran hospitalized after attack by robber in his home … Comcast to roll out streaming service that puts Netflix, Amazon Prime, and YouTube all in one spot.

Midterm election ratings were up double-digits over four years ago [Hollywood Reporter]

Florida to phase out greyhound racing by 2020 [Orlando Sentinel]

Vice reportedly lost $100 million last year, will lose over $50 million this year, cutting workforce by 15% [WSJ]

“Historically, the economy performs better under a split Congress” [CBS News]

John Dorsey is supposedly in charge of the Browns’ coaching search. Let’s see if Jimmy Haslam can really keep himself out of it… [Cleveland.com]

Fired Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville is the ‘fall guy’ for Stan Bowman’s bad personnel moves [The Athletic]

Doctors very much do not like their computer systems [New Yorker]

This weeks grisly Daily Mail headline: “Armed citizen holds bloodied knifeman at bay beside Seattle’s Space Needle after he stabbed his girlfriend to death in front of their five-year-old son at a busy food court” [Daily Mail]

BREAKING: President Trump, CNN Correspondent Jim Acosta and @NBCNews Correspondent @PeterAlexander engage in tense exchanges in post-election news conference. pic.twitter.com/WUlXemGn7y — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 7, 2018

