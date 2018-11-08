Stephen A. Smith: Rajon Rondo 'Directed Very Disrespectful Comment My Way' in Locker Room

Stephen A. Smith was covering the Lakers game vs. the Timberwolves last night and in the locker room afterward received what he claims was a very disrespectful comment from Rajon Rondo:

It appears this was the result of Stephen A. saying Rondo did, in fact, spit in Chris Paul’s face and that he deserved a 15-game suspension for it. Stephen A. says he did not respond to the comment out of respect for the Lakers’ organization and did not specify what it was Rondo said other than “expletive reporter.”

Here is hoping we get Rondo on First Take sooner rather than later.