PM Roundup: Barbara Palvin; LaMelo Ball Names College Favorites; Cubs Open To Moving Kris Bryant

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which would like to remind you that food poisoning sucks.
Babs got Shake Shack: Barbara Palvin’s boyfriend brought her Shake Shack to to the Victoria’s Secret fashion show.
LaMelo is aiming high: LaMelo Ball claims he wants to play at Duke, UNC or Kentucky when it comes time to make a college decision. UCLA was not included.
Cubs willing to move Kris?: The Chicago Cubs are reportedly willing to move Kris Bryant if their price is met. This comes after the team couldn’t get a long-term deal done last offseason.
Tweet of the Day:
In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:
The NFL’s 5 Biggest Pretenders
Brian Kelly Has Serious Acting Chops
Fantasy Football Trade Outlook: David Johnson and Other Buy Low and Sell High Candidates for Week 10
Eric Reid Says He’s Been Drug Tested Five Times Since Joining Panthers
Around the Sports Internet:
Could the Dallas Cowboys go after Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley?
Baseball’s biggest free agents could face another cold market this winter
Arike Ogunbowale is the Black Mamba of women’s college hoops
An awful hazing incident involving a JV football team in Damascus, Maryland is detailed here
Song of the Day:
Comments