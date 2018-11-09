PM Roundup: Barbara Palvin; LaMelo Ball Names College Favorites; Cubs Open To Moving Kris Bryant

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which would like to remind you that food poisoning sucks.

Babs got Shake Shack: Barbara Palvin’s boyfriend brought her Shake Shack to to the Victoria’s Secret fashion show.

LaMelo is aiming high: LaMelo Ball claims he wants to play at Duke, UNC or Kentucky when it comes time to make a college decision. UCLA was not included.

Cubs willing to move Kris?: The Chicago Cubs are reportedly willing to move Kris Bryant if their price is met. This comes after the team couldn’t get a long-term deal done last offseason.

Tweet of the Day:

BYU having to vacate wins because a booster took a basketball player to Harry Potter World and a U2 concert is one of the funniest things imaginable pic.twitter.com/cgZ2BRFz76 — Sam Cooper (@SamDCooper) November 9, 2018

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

The NFL’s 5 Biggest Pretenders

Brian Kelly Has Serious Acting Chops

Fantasy Football Trade Outlook: David Johnson and Other Buy Low and Sell High Candidates for Week 10

Eric Reid Says He’s Been Drug Tested Five Times Since Joining Panthers

Around the Sports Internet:

Could the Dallas Cowboys go after Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley?

Baseball’s biggest free agents could face another cold market this winter

Arike Ogunbowale is the Black Mamba of women’s college hoops

An awful hazing incident involving a JV football team in Damascus, Maryland is detailed here

Song of the Day: