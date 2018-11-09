Best Bets for Friday's NBA Games: Celtics/ Jazz and Against the Spread Picks

The NBA season is back so let’s wager on these games! The lines we use are from The Action Network Sports Betting App. Make sure you shop around for the best price.

Seven games on the slate today, with the Boston Celtics at Utah Jazz being tonight’s marquee matchup. Let’s go!

Vik (16-10): Kemba Walker has been on fire, and the Hornets are averaging 118 PPG over their last six games. The Sixers also play fast — sixth in Pace at 104.67. This will be an up and down game, with points galore. The Pick: Hornets/ Sixers Over 225

Jason (20-28-1): The Pick: Utah Jazz -5

Ryan (7-12): The Pick: Orlando Magic +3